Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target at $289.67

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $266.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.76 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.27 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $1,049,168.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Okta by 175.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,162,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 122.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,661,000 after acquiring an additional 634,233 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

