William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Purchases $12,490.40 in Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner bought 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $12,490.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,372.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WMPN stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. William Penn Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

