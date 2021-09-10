BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from BMO Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BREI opened at GBX 73.88 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £177.83 million and a P/E ratio of -61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.80.
