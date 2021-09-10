BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1 Per Share

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from BMO Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BREI opened at GBX 73.88 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £177.83 million and a P/E ratio of -61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 81.50 ($1.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.80.

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

