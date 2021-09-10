Cairn Homes plc Declares Dividend of €0.03 (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CRN opened at GBX 97.36 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £748.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.90. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 74.50 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 16.82.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
