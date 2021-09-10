Zacks: Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $3.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report earnings of $3.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.14.

Shares of DECK opened at $406.77 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $197.70 and a one year high of $444.48. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.33.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.