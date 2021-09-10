Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 298.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,845,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter.

TAN opened at $84.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $51.69 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

