Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $2,187,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $119.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

