First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 14,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $149.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.39. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $165.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.