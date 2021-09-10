Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,377,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,896,000 after buying an additional 320,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,124,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

