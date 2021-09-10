Commerce Bank Purchases New Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 137,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 112.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 68.7% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 86,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 35,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 89.3% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 605,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after buying an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $278,310. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATUS opened at $27.20 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

