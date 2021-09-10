Commerce Bank Increases Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Textron by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

