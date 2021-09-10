Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $44,984.16 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
AGYS stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.