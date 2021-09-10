Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Sells $44,984.16 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 801 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $44,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AGYS stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 254,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after purchasing an additional 177,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 156,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

