Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $45.14.

