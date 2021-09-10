Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,192 Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,192 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FID. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $514,000.

NASDAQ FID opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

