First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 206 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.96 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.30.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.