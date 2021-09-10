First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after acquiring an additional 304,785 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,552,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,155,000.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $70.31 and a one year high of $109.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

