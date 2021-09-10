DAO Maker (DAO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.08 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00005514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $94.01 million and $15.08 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00188909 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.86 or 0.07350560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,371.80 or 1.00197606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.95 or 0.00874991 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.