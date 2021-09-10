Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

