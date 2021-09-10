Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GENI stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.