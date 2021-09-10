Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 55.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Insperity by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.11. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $114.33.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

