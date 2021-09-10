Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.37. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.