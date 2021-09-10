Commerce Bank Sells 248 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Diageo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.85. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.