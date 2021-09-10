Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Atlassian by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.67.

Shares of TEAM opened at $378.84 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $164.16 and a 12-month high of $387.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.30, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

