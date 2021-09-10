Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.97.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,366 shares of company stock worth $3,005,920 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

