Parallel Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 238.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $27.26 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

