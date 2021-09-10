Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $36,250,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.93. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $245.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

