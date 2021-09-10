Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 11.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 23.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.60.

Shares of MASI opened at $272.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $287.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

