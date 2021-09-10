Binance Coin Price Hits $416.03 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $69.95 billion and $2.38 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $416.03 or 0.00898926 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.