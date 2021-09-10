New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives $48.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 14,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $602,546.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,053 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,364 in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.