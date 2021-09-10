Brokerages Expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to Post $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Edison International posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund increased its stake in Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,884,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.78. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

