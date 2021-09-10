Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $83.57 Average PT from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 253.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

