Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.