ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Holdings Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in ABB by 37.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,930,000 after buying an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after buying an additional 845,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ABB by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after buying an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in ABB by 104.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ABB by 85.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 519,351 shares during the period. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $36.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

