Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 75.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

