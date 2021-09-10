Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $650,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,253,889. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXN opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $63.98.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

