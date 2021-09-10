Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 37.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $733,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. William Blair cut Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.