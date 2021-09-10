Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $93,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,659 shares of company stock worth $2,131,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $203.21 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

