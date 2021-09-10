Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,834 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 9,226 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $581,699.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,207,155.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

