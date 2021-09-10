Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 78,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

