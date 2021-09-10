Bp Plc Sells 4,791 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

