Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $597.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $615.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $539.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

