GAM Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,033,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock valued at $350,202,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

