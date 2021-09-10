ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after acquiring an additional 151,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

MT opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.99.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

