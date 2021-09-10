Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz Sells 248 Shares

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $23,386.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70.

Shares of SYNH opened at $94.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.49. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $95.56. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Syneos Health by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,843 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after purchasing an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,787,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,700,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

