Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

STT stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

