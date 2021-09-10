Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $62,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

