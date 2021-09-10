Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,147,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,513,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,402,000 after acquiring an additional 371,238 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $6,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 595.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.53. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $964.17 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

