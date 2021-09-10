Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.33. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

