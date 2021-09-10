Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after buying an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,679,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $121.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $83.90 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

