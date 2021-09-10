Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $179,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. FundX Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% in the second quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

IJS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

